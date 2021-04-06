Sam Darnold is sixth consecutive first-round draft pick Jets have traded

Getty Images

When the Jets traded quarterback Sam Darnold to the Panthers on Monday, they continued a long trend of trading away their first-round draft picks.

In fact, Darnold, whom the Jets drafted in 2018, was the sixth consecutive first-round pick they traded.

In 2017, the Jets picked safety Jamal Adams sixth overall. Last year they traded him to the Seahawks.

In 2016, the Jets picked linebacker Darron Lee 20th overall. In 2019, they traded him to the Chiefs.

In 2015, the Jets picked defensive lineman Leonard Williams sixth overall. In 2019 they traded him to the Giants.

In 2014, the Jets picked safety Calvin Pryor 18th overall. In 2017, they traded him to the Browns.

In 2013, the Jets picked defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson 13th overall. In 2017 they traded him to the Seahawks.

The last first-round pick the Jets didn’t trade was cornerback Dee Milliner, whom they selected ninth overall in 2013. They cut him in 2016.

That the Jets were able to trade those six first-round picks shows that they weren’t complete busts, as a complete bust has no trade value. But it’s certainly not ideal for the Jets that their first-round picks aren’t sticking around long enough to sign second contracts.