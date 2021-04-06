Sammy Watkins: I think Lamar Jackson can be an elite passer in this game

Posted by Myles Simmons on April 6, 2021, 12:28 PM EDT
New York Giants v Baltimore Ravens
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is one of the most dynamic players in football, having won the 2019 MVP award.

With back-to-back seasons of 1,000 yards rushing, Jackson has proven he’s one of the most dangerous offensive players in the sport. But the young quarterback is not necessarily known as an elite passer. After all, Baltimore had the league’s fewest passing attempts in 2020 at 406. The Patriots (440), Titans (485), and Jets (499) were the only other teams with fewer than 500. Pittsburgh led the league at 656.

But according to newly signed wide receiver Sammy Watkins, Baltimore’s wide receivers have been a significant part of what’s holding Jackson back.

“To be honest, everybody wasn’t getting open. I think that’s a critical part with this offense,” Watkins said Monday, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “We can blame the offensive coordinators, but as players we got to do our job.”

To that end, Watkins noted how excited he is to play with Jackson. And he also thinks the QB can take steps to becoming known a top passer if the players around him elevate their game.

“It takes guys getting open to be great and look great and be the Patrick Mahomes of the world and be Tom Brady,” Watkins said. “You got to have that No. 1 receiver or that No. 2 or that No. 3 nowadays to go out there and be successful and literally throw the ball with your eyes closed and be unconscious.

“If I can go out there and be healthy and the other wideouts can make plays … we can be a balanced offense. [If] we get open when we need to get open, I think Lamar can throw for those 4,000 yards or those 4,500 yards [or] 5,000 [yards] — whatever these guys are putting up. I think he can be that quarterback and be elite in this game.”

Jackson won the MVP award by throwing for 3,127 yards and 36 touchdowns while also rushing for 1,206 yards and seven TDs in 2019. But in 2020, Jackson passed for just 2,757 yards.

It’s certainly not out of the question for Jackson to develop into a passer who can lead the league in yards. But to this point, that hasn’t been the winning formula for Baltimore’s offense with Jackson at QB and Greg Roman as the unit’s play caller.

19 responses to “Sammy Watkins: I think Lamar Jackson can be an elite passer in this game

  2. Watkins is decent when he isn’t injured but by himself will not solve Baltimore’s wide receiver issues.

    Nor will he improve Jackson’s field awareness and progressions.
    If the receiver isn’t between the lines, he can’t see them.

  4. Do the Ravens actually think they are helping Jackson with this guy? Watkins never lived up to his hype, is always injured and has lost step.

  6. Meanwhile Joe Burrow (already an elite passer) is about to have Chase, Higgins and Boyd. RIP AFC North

  10. Was Kyle Boller elite? Sorry, it just seems that this is becoming a required debate for every Ravens QB, whether or not it is actually relevant.

  12. This guy doesn’t sound too bright. Just worry about yourself getting open first lol.

  13. Lamar can throw the ball, but actually read the D and finding the most open receiver (that also has to be inside the hash-marks because Lamar can’t throw outs) is a different game. Though it is good of Sammy to throw all the other receivers, TE’s and RB’s under the bus before they even have time on the field.

    The biggest issue is does Baltimore extend Lamar knowing that running QB’s don’t last very long (RG3, Cam, Wentz and Luck who both tried to run over people) in the NFL.

  14. This is ridiculous. He played with an elite qb in Mahomes, Jackson will never be on the same level of being a qb as Mahomes or even 25 other starting qbs. He may be athletically great but not fundamentally great sorry Sammy.

  15. Lamar just needs a better offensive scheme. Ravens have him blindly running to the line when no hole is there and you can only improve your passing ability by throwing the ball more. Pass to setup the run, not the other way around. Lamar has what it takes. You cannot luck your way to NFL MVP. Ask Drew Brees.
    Running QBs don’t last very long? Says who? Only Luck is out of the game last time I checked and only because he has no heart. Vick, Cunningham, Young, McNabb had long careers. QBs who suck don’t last very long, plain and simple. Can we please put that dumb NFL fallacy to rest?

  18. Wow!
    Sammy Watkins says something that’s dead-on-point correct and he’s getting blasted on here for it.
    He’s absolutely right.
    Receivers getting open is a big part of why Jackson runs so much. Sammy recognizes that and even mentions his own health.
    He actually makes sense here.

  19. Boy, you definitely downgraded in QB there bud. Keep thinking he’s anything more than a gimmick, run first QB.

