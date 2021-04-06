Stefon Diggs assures fans who bought his jersey that he won’t change his number

Getty Images

With the NFL considering a rule change that would allow wide receivers to wear single-digit numbers, Bills receiver Stefon Diggs mused about the possibility on Twitter.

Diggs has worn No. 14 throughout his NFL career, but he wore No. 1 both in high school and in college. Diggs had a tweet this week that seemed to be hinting at a number change, but then he followed it up by assuring any fan who owns his jersey that the jersey won’t become obsolete.

“After some thought,” Diggs wrote, “I can’t change my number all the people that spent their hard earned money supporting the 14 I gotta keep it.”

Several NFL players have indicated that they’re interested in changing their numbers if the NFL allows it, but fans who own their jerseys may not be too happy about it. Diggs was wise to keep those fans in mind.