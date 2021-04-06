Tom Brady is launching an NFT company

Getty Images

The ultra-rich get ultra-richer.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is creating an NFT company. Via CNN.com, the endeavor — dubbed Autograph — will bring together stars from sports, entertainment, fashion, and pop culture to develop unique digital collectibles.

“Autograph will bring together some of the world’s most iconic names and brands with best in class digital artists to ideate, create and launch NFTs and ground-breaking experiences to a community of fans and collectors,” Autograph co-founder and CEO Dillon Rosenblatt said, via CNN.com.

Brady and Rosenblatt will serve as co-chairs. The company’s advisory team includes Apple senior V.P. Eddy Cue, Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer, Live Nation Entertainment CEO Michael Rapino, DraftKings co-founders Jason Robins and Paul Liberman, Cameo CEO Steven Galanis, Dodgers, Warriors co-owner Peter Guber, DraftKings North America President Matt Kalish, and others.

NFTs are unique digital content linked to the blockchain. An NFT, as someone who knows the industry far better than me recently explained it (and I think I’m actually starting to understand it), is like buying the master recordings of an album or the original version of a painting. It’s a collectible, but instead of hanging on a wall or sitting on a shelf it resides in a digital wallet.