Tony Buzbee contends that one of the massage therapists supporting Deshaun Watson knew of his alleged reputation

During Tuesday’s press conference, attorney Tony Buzbee shared a variety of information regarding the Deshaun Watson situation. Among other things, Buzbee took aim at one of the 18 massage therapists who spoke out in support of Watson last week.

Although Buzbee didn’t name the therapist, he read from the statement provided by Jas Brooks, who said this in the broader statement provided last week by Watson’s lawyers: “I began providing massage therapy to Deshaun in 2018 and have massaged him at least 40 times since then. I worked with him once or twice a week during the season and as needed during the off season. Early on, he said he wanted me to focus on his hamstrings (he had a trainer that worked on his upper body) and just to work the lactic acid out of his legs. This included the groin, glutes and feet. He never asked me any questions and hardly ever spoke at all. In all that time, I never had a single uncomfortable or inappropriate experience with Deshaun.”

Buzbee claims that the massage therapist he generally identified sent a direct message that reads as follows: “I told you I stopped working with [Deshaun Watson]. Because I was hearing too much stuff about him messing with other people. . . . He’s been doing a lot in the last three or four months. I even told his ass he needed to be careful because his names getting around. I just hope don’t nobody call me to question me.”

Someone definitely will be calling Jas Brooks and the other 17 massage therapists to question them now. With two of the alleged victims disclosing their names and one of them appearing at a press conference and reading a statement publicly regarding her experience with Watson.