Tony Buzbee hints at potential liability for the Texans in Deshaun Watson cases

During Tuesday’s press conference regarding the 22 civil lawsuits filed against Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, attorney Tony Buzbee hinted that the Texans may have partial responsibility for Watson’s alleged habit of preying on massage therapists.

Buzbee said that Watson received referrals for massage therapists from the Texans and borrowed a massage table from the Texans.

Although Buzbee was careful to say that he was making no allegations against the Texans, but at one point Buzbee said this, regarding the massage resources available to Watson through the team and regarding his tendency to get massages elsewhere: “You have some obligation to ask some questions.”

Buzbee could be exploring the possibility of adding the Texans as a defendant in one or more of these cases, eventually arguing that the Texans knew or should have known that Watson was engaged in inappropriate conduct during these massages, and that the Texans referred Watson to massage therapists without disclosing these concerns to them.

Buzbee was careful to say that he’s currently making no comment about what the Texans knew or when they knew it. However, his comments clearly imply that he’ll at least be looking into the question of whether the Texans knew or should have known that Watson potentially was crossing the line during massages, and whether the Texans should have warned these massage therapists about Watson’s behavior and/or intervened to end the conduct.