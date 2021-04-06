Tony Buzbee responds to the latest Rusty Hardin statement

Getty Images

The back and forth continues between the lawyers at the heart of the Deshaun Watson controversy.

After Tuesday’s compelling remarks from Ashley Solis, the first person who sued Watson and who has now attached her name, face, and voice to the cause, attorney Rusty Hardin issued a statement that attempted to rebut her contention that it’s “false” to say the case is “just about money.”

On Tuesday night, attorney Tony Buzbee posted a response on social media.

“The latest and ever-changing Watson defense is that our legal team is somehow compromised because we tried to settle or resolve issues with one client before putting all of these women through the current media circus we knew would result, because the alleged perpetrator is a famous quarterback,” Buzbee said. “I can and have confirmed we tried to resolve these issues without a lawsuit. That fact was public knowledge almost three weeks ago. We attempted to settle without fanfare or press. In fact, I’ve attached the last email we had with the Watson team before we filed the first lawsuit. This email was sent when we represented only one victim, before we represented what is now 23 women, alleging the same thing.

“The current back and forth reporting about the ego of the lawyers involved is not appropriate, or helpful. These cases are about those who were subject to the conduct alleged. Please review the video of Ashley Solis today, from the press conference; she had the courage to go in front of national media to tell her story. STRONG!! Now, that’s a hero! That’s who we should be talking about!”

It’s indeed irrelevant whether the cases were, are, or will be about money. Civil lawsuits, at some level, are always about money, because the verdict requires the payment of money, if the plaintiff can prove that the defendant has liability and that damages resulted. What matters are the facts and the law, and today’s developments make it more likely, not less likely, that the cases eventually will be resolved in civil court, with one or more o them possibly headed to criminal court — if a prosecutor decides to pursue formal charges.