A.J. Moore signs restricted free agent tender

Getty Images

The Texans rescinded the restricted free agent tender they gave to defensive tackle P.J. Hall on Wednesday, but they won’t have a chance to do the same with safety A.J. Moore.

Wednesday’s transaction report from the NFL shows that Moore has signed his restricted free agent tender. Moore was tendered at the right of first refusal level and will make $2.133 million under the terms of the tender.

Moore signed with the Patriots after going undrafted out of Ole Miss in 2018 and got claimed off of waivers by the Texans that September. He played in every game as a reserve during his first two seasons and started five of the 11 games he playd last season.

Moore has 60 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in his 43 career appearances.