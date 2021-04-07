Anthony Levine re-signing with Ravens

Getty Images

Anthony Levine has been a fixture on special teams in Baltimore for most of the last decade and he will get a chance to continue that run in 2021.

Levine’s agent announced that his client has agreed to terms with the Ravens on a contract for the 2021 season.

The 2021 season will be Levine’s 10th in Baltimore. He spent time with the Packers in 2010 and 2011 after going undrafted, but didn’t see regular season action until moving on to the Ravens in 2012.

Levine has appeared in 129 games for the Ravens and has made four starts at safety. He has 137 tackles, four sacks, two interceptions, a forced fumble, and four fumble recoveries over the course of his career.