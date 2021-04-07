Coleman Shelton re-signs with Rams

Getty Images

Center Coleman Shelton is officially back with the Rams for the 2021 season.

The Rams tendered Shelton as an exclusive rights free agent last month and that move limited Shelton to signing his tender with the Rams or sitting out the year. The NFL’s daily transaction wire for Wednesday shows he opted for the former.

Shelton was undrafted out of Washington in 2018 and spent time with the 49ers and Cardinals before settling down with their NFC West rival. He has appeared in 26 games during his two seasons with the team. Shelton saw action on 23 offensive snaps and 119 special teams snaps over that period.

With Austin Blythe gone to the Chiefs in free agency, Shelton could figure into a competition for starting duties this year.