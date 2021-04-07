Danny Isidora works out for Seahawks

Getty Images

Russell Wilson expressed frustration after last season about getting hit too much. Have the Seahawks done enough to upgrade their offensive line this offseason to better protect their star quarterback?

The Seahawks traded for guard Gabe Jackson and re-signed center Ethan Pocic, guard Jordan Simmons and tackle Cedric Ogbuehi. They remain in search of depth despite having 12 offensive linemen among the 62 players they have under contract.

The Seahawks are welcoming offensive linemen Chance Warmack and Danny Isidora to town to kick the tires on both. Warmack’s visit was reported earlier in the day.

The NFL’s transactions report Wednesday revealed Isidora’s tyrout.

The Vikings made Isidora a fifth-round choice in 2017. He has started six games at guard in his NFL career, including three with Miami in 2019.

Isidora played only one game in a reserve role last year with the Chiefs before signing with the Steelers on Dec. 15.

The Seahawks have Jackson and Damien Lewis penciled in as the starters at guard.