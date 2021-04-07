Dean Marlowe visits with Lions

Getty Images

The Lions brought in safety Dean Marlowe for a visit, according to the transaction wire.

Mrarlowe has been in the league since 2015, spending the last three years with the Bills. He received the most playing time of his career in 2020, appearing in 15 games with four starts. He ended up on the field for 48 percent of Buffalo’s special teams snaps and 22 percent of the club’s defensive snaps.

Marlowe has played 31 career games with seven starts. He made the first two interceptions of his career last season.

Detroit has recently been exploring depth for its secondary in free agency, signing Corn Elder and hosting veteran safety Will Parks on a visit.