Eagles signing Eric Wilson

Getty Images

The Eagles are adding a linebacker.

Philadelphia is signing Eric Wilson to a one-year deal worth up to $3.25 million, according to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo.

Wilson entered the league as an undrafted free agent and spent the first four years of his career with the Vikings. He was elevated to a full-time starter in 2020, playing 96 percent of Minnesota’s defensive snaps. Wilson finished the year with 122 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, three interceptions, eight passes defensed, and 3.0 sacks.

Wilson has appeared in all 64 games for which he’s been eligible since 2017. He played the majority of special teams snaps from 2017-2019 with Minnesota, also serving as a spot starter on defense. In all, Wilson has 8.0 career sacks, 18 tackles for loss, and 19 QB hits.

He was No. 89 on PFT’s list of top 100 free agents.