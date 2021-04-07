Ex-Giant Travis Rudolph charged with first-degree murder

Getty Images

Former Giants wide receiver Travis Rudolph has been charged with first-degree murder.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office announced that Rudolph was arrested after a double shooting shortly after midnight in Lake Park, Florida. One of the victims was dead at the scene and the other was taken to a nearby hospital.

Rudolph faces charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

The 25-year-old Rudolph may be best known for a viral photo of him taken in 2016, when he was a wide receiver at Florida State and visited a local elementary school, where he sat in the cafeteria with a young boy with autism.

Rudolph signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and made the roster, catching eight passes for 101 yards as a rookie. He later signed with the Dolphins’ practice squad but suffered a torn ACL at his first practice and never played in the NFL again.