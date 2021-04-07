Guard Cody Wichmann visits Seahawks

Getty Images

Free agent guard Cody Wichmann visited the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.

Wichmann is the third guard the Seahawks took a look this week along with Chance Warmack and Danny Isidora.

Wichmann did not play in the NFL last season after a two-year run with the Dallas Cowboys from 2018-19. The Cowboys released him at the end of training camp last year. A five-year veteran, Wichmann was a sixth-round pick of the St. Louis Rams in 2015 and has appeared in 24 career games with 18 starts, all coming with the Rams in 2015-16. He’s also spent time with the Tennessee Titans.

Warmack opted out of playing last season after signing with the Seahawks on a one-year deal. Isidora was a fifth-round choice of the Minnesota Vikings in 2017. He has started six games at guard in his NFL career, including three with the Miami Dolphins in 2019.

The Seahawks added Gabe Jackson in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders to pair with Damien Lewis at the guard spots. Jamarco Jones and Phil Haynes remain as potential depth options as well, though both have dealt with injuries last season. Jordan Simmons was also re-signed for depth at the spot. However, the team is clearly still seeking a bit more depth.