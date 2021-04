Getty Images

Jordan Howard will make another run with the Eagles.

The Eagles and Howard have agreed to a one-year deal, the team announced.

Howard finished last season with the Eagles after he was cut by the Dolphins. He also played in Philadelphia in 2019 after he was traded from Chicago.

Howard was a 1,000-yard rusher in each of his first two seasons with the Bears, but last year he managed just 60 yards on 35 carries.