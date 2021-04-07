Josh Allen on contract: We will cross the bridge when we get there

Getty Images

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane was asked about a contract extension for quarterback Josh Allen recently and said that it “helps you for your planning the sooner you can get that contract done,” but noted that it might not come this offseason.

Allen had a chance to weigh in on the timeline during an appearance on a podcast with Kyle Brandt of NFL Media. He said that “whatever happens, happens” and that the pace of any negotiations is “not gonna deter me from trying to be the best quarterback for the Bills.”

That said, he wouldn’t mind it if things moved forward sooner rather than later.

“There’s a lot of different ways you can go about it,” Allen said. “Honestly, I love playing football. I want to listen and be engaged in the contract talks. Ultimately that’s why you pay your agents, and that why you hire a guy like Brandon Beane and [assistant G.M.] Joe Schoen, and the front office guys and what they do. They’ll iron out the details, and if we can get to something soon, I’d obviously love to be locked down in Buffalo for a very long time. It’s a place that I call home. I love being there. I love the fan base. I love the city. It’s everything that I want, is there. If they called up and wanted to talk tomorrow, I’d be willing, but we’ll see. We’ll cross that bridge when we get there.”

Allen was also asked about his feelings regarding the franchise tag and responded by saying he doesn’t think it is great for the team or the player. Assuming the Bills exercise their option for 2022, that won’t be an issue for some time and the signals from both sides suggest things could be wrapped up much earlier for the quarterback.