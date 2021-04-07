Mac Jones, Trey Lance, DeVonta Smith among those who will attend draft

Getty Images

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the presumptive No. 1 overall choice of the Jaguars, won’t attend the NFL draft later this month in Cleveland.

The NFL is returning to an in-person draft, and it still will have plenty of star power.

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, LSU receiver Ja’Marr Chase, Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith, Florida tight end Kyle Pitts, Alabama defensive tackle Christian Barmore, Miami defensive end Greg Rousseau, Penn St linebacker Micah Parsons, Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley and Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain are among those who have accepted an invite to travel to Cleveland, the NFL announced.

The name of BYU quarterback Zach Wilson, the presumptive second overall choice of the Jets, is missing from the list. But the NFL said in its announcement that this was the first group of players to accept their invitations.

The league held a virtual draft in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.