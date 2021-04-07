Matthias Farley embracing “huge opportunity” with Titans

Getty Images

The Titans have engineered significant turnover in their secondary for 2021, moving on from Adoree' Jackson, Malcolm Butler, and Kenny Vaccaro.

Tennessee signed cornerbacks Janoris Jenkins and Kevin Johnson to help fill the void. But there should be a role at safety still up for grabs.

Free agent signee Matthias Farley is a candidate for that role along with Amani Hooker and Dane Cruikshank. But Farley is better known for his contributions on special teams, where he played 71 percent of the unit’s snaps for the Jets in 2020. He also served as a captain for New York.

“My one goal coming in is just to be trusted,” Farley said, via Jim Wyatt of the Titans’ website. “Be trusted on special teams and work my way from there. I want to come in and be trusted, and whatever doors open from that I am very available to, and I am excited about. But you have to earn the respect and earn the trust, so that is my mindset coming in.”

Farley has been in the league since 2016, initially entering the pros as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame. He spent three seasons with the colts, starting 15 games in the 2017 season. He’s played the last two with the Jets.

In 66 games, Farley has three interceptions, 14 passes defensed, and a pair of forced fumbles.

“It’s a huge opportunity,” Farley said of joining Tennessee. “I am excited to get in the locker room and to meet everybody, and serve.”