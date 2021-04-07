More sponsors part ways with Deshaun Watson

Getty Images

The fallout from Tuesday’s press conference regarding the allegations against Deshaun Watson has been swift and significant.

At least four sponsors have suspended or ended their relationship with Watson on Wednesday. It started with Nike suspending but not severing its ties with the Texans quarterback. Reliant Energy, which holds the naming rights to the stadium in which the Texans play, has ended its relationship with Watson.

According to Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com, Beats by Dre has ended its relationship with Watson.

Likewise, H-E-B said in a statement that its relationship with Watson ended with the 2020 season, and that “[t]here are no plans for future engagement.”

As of March 29, each of those companies reportedly were sticking with Watson. The only companies listed in that item that have not yet ended their relationship are Rolex and Lefty’s Famous Cheesesteaks.