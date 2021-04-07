NFL should place Deshaun Watson on Commissioner Exempt list

Posted by Mike Florio on April 7, 2021, 10:05 AM EDT
Getty Images

The NFL first devised the concept of paid leave as a device for getting controversial players off the field at a time when games are being played. In the offseason, the league generally if not exclusively has avoided using the Commissioner Exempt list, since there are no football activities from which to bar a player. (In 2019, Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill voluntarily stayed away from offseason program while an investigation occurred regarding an injury suffered by his son. Hill was cleared, and he returned for training camp.)

Fewer than seven years after the NFL first adopted paid leave as a device for handling players who face allegations that have not yet resulted in a criminal conviction, a civil verdict, or some other disposition, the league faces a situation that cannot be ignored until football activities commence later in the year. The 22 civil cases and at least two criminal complaints against Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, coupled with the possibility of more allegations and a potential federal sex trafficking investigation, require the NFL to do something other than issue a perfunctory statement that says, basically, “We take it very seriously but we’re going to wait and see what happens.”

Tuesday’s press conference gave inherent credibility to the claims against Watson. Although he still has all privileges, presumptions, and protections in court, the league created paid leave as a way to handle players who are both presumed innocent and embroiled in a situation that, by its mere existence, reflects poorly on the NFL. These allegations, by their mere existence, reflect poorly on the NFL.

The Personal Conduct Policy itself emerged from the league’s broader P.R. interests, and every decision made when it comes to applying the policy takes the anticipated P.R. reaction into account. As a general matter, the league believes that there’s no reason to put a player on paid leave during the offseason because the mere act of doing so creates a major headline that will ricochet throughout the Internet and social media.

At some point, the rule must yield to an exception. In this case, an exception should be made. There are too many claims that have been filed, too many fronts on which the legal fights will be waged, too many blunders from Watson’s camp in the court of public opinion, where the battle in many respects already has been lost.

At this point, the league’s failure to act fairly can be interpreted as an unwillingness to take the matter seriously. At this point, a statement isn’t enough. At this point, the latest statement from the league — which uses the words “deeply disturbing” when describing the allegations — means nothing unless the league flips the switch that the league has specifically created for situations like this.

Placement on paid leave won’t simply protect The Shield against attack from those who would say the league isn’t doing enough in response to this landslide of legal issues targeting Watson. It also could be the wakeup call Watson needs to realize that, regardless of whether he believes he did nothing wrong, a reckoning is necessary. A resolution is necessary. A sense that justice has been done for all 22 of the alleged victims is necessary.

Digging in and fighting only works if you’re 100-percent certain that you’re right, and that you can prove it. Absent that level of clarity and justifiable confidence, the best move is to stop fighting, to accept responsibility, to endure the consequences, and to seek true redemption. At this point, placement on the Commissioner Exempt list may be the only thing that gets Watson to realize that it’s time to stop challenging the credibility of the victims and to start making things right, for his 22 accusers and ultimately for himself.

Permalink 18 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

18 responses to “NFL should place Deshaun Watson on Commissioner Exempt list

  3. “It also could be the wakeup call Watson needs to realize that, regardless of whether he believes he did nothing wrong, a reckoning is necessary. A resolution is necessary. A sense that justice has been done for all 22 of the alleged victims is necessary.”
    ______________

    The problem in this is the word “alleged.” If they’re not “actual” victims they don’t deserve any justice at all. Let’s just pretend for fun he’s totally innocent: You’d actually punish the guy for not admitting guilt/coming to a settlement? The minute it became clear that was the NFL’s policy half the league would be facing accusations of everything you can think of. It may not be PR friendly to wait for the courts to sort things out but it certainly beats the alternative.

  5. This is really a difficult situation. First off he IS INNOCENT until proven guilty. But these are some crazy allegations and it does feel like something should be done.

  6. Outside parties are always in judgement of others lest letting anyone see their own shadowy lifestyle.

  8. The NFL has punished the innocent before. The exempt list is a good start until they get a clearer picture of what took place. This looks bad, but it doesn’t always mean it is bad. He is entitled to defend himself in court, but the NFL can exempt him until that is settled. That is fair, I think.

  9. Instead of paying him, the money should be put in escrow. If he is cleared of everything he receives the money, if he is not he should not receive anything.

  10. The accusers need to give deposition under oath before the league takes such definitive action

  11. Tyrod Taylor grabs his popcorn, keeps scrolling thr news, waiting for another chance to start.

  12. His own lawyer made a tremendous blunder in posting email exchanges which acknowledge a willingness to pay some settlement and that perhaps their client needs to lear n a lesson from this.

    Now this doesn’t legitimize 22 claims, but if he did this once, is it so unreasonable to believe that he may have done it multiple times?

  14. No matter how this turns out or what the league does, the life he once knew is over and his once meteoric career is now a crater. Talk about a self-inflicted disaster. It destroyed his image and will cost him millions.

    Up next is the apology tour.

  15. I could be wrong but I’m thinking the NFL is worried about placing him on the exempt list because theres no telling how long until those civil cases go to trial. In an earlier story you said most civil cases go to trial between 18 to 24 months from filing,

  17. If Houston had traded him for three first round draft choices one week before the story broke, would or could the league void the trade?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.