Nick Vigil hoping “fresh start” with Vikings leads to bigger role on defense

Getty Images

Linebacker Nick Vigil agreed to a one-year contract with the Vikings early in free agency last month, but he wasn’t able to discuss his new gig because it did not become official until this week.

Vigil joins a linebacking corps that has Anthony Barr and Eric Kendricks returning for injury and an opening in the starting lineup alongside them. Vigil started 37 games in his final three seasons with the Bengals, but only played 30 percent of the defensive snaps with the Chargers a year ago.

On Tuesday, Vigil said he’s hoping that the new team provides new opportunities for him to play a big role on defense.

“It is hard once you go from a starting role to being more of a backup, but I got a lot of playing time last year, played a lot of different spots for the Chargers and had a good, productive year when I got my chances,” Vigil said, via the team’s website. “We’ve got a new, fresh start here, and we’ll see what happens.”

Vigil is the only new addition at linebacker for the Vikings in free agency. His chances of landing that starting role may be linked to whether they decide to add more players before the offseason is over.