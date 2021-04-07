Nike suspends endorsement deal with Deshaun Watson

Getty Images

Tuesday’s press conference caused many to view the ongoing controversy involving Deshaun Watson differently. Among the many now viewing the situation differently, apparently, is Nike.

Via CNBC.com, the sports apparel giant has suspended its endorsement deal with Watson.

“We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and have suspended Deshaun Watson. We will continue to closely monitor the situation,” Nike said in a statement.

The move comes a day after two of Watson’s 22 accusers in civil court have revealed their names. One of them, Ashley Solis, appeared and spoke at Tuesday’s press conference.

After three weeks of attorney Tony Buzbee serving as the face and voice of the claims against Watson, things have changed dramatically, now that Solis has made her identity known and humanized the allegations against Watson.

The efforts of his lawyer, Rusty Hardin, to suggest that Solis is lying when she says she’s not doing it “just for money” didn’t help Watson’s cause. The emails released by Hardin reveal normal, usual, pre-litigation settlement discussions, which Watson’s camp entertained and in which they engaged. With the opportunity to resolve the matter without the filing of a lawsuit rejected, Watson necessarily forced Solis to pursue justice another way. And she is.

As we’re seeing, her pursuit of justice will have a wide array of potential and actual consequences for Watson.