Nike suspends endorsement deal with Deshaun Watson

Posted by Mike Florio on April 7, 2021, 9:31 AM EDT
Houston Texans v Tennessee TItans
Getty Images

Tuesday’s press conference caused many to view the ongoing controversy involving Deshaun Watson differently. Among the many now viewing the situation differently, apparently, is Nike.

Via CNBC.com, the sports apparel giant has suspended its endorsement deal with Watson.

“We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and have suspended Deshaun Watson. We will continue to closely monitor the situation,” Nike said in a statement.

The move comes a day after two of Watson’s 22 accusers in civil court have revealed their names. One of them, Ashley Solis, appeared and spoke at Tuesday’s press conference.

After three weeks of attorney Tony Buzbee serving as the face and voice of the claims against Watson, things have changed dramatically, now that Solis has made her identity known and humanized the allegations against Watson.

The efforts of his lawyer, Rusty Hardin, to suggest that Solis is lying when she says she’s not doing it “just for money” didn’t help Watson’s cause. The emails released by Hardin reveal normal, usual, pre-litigation settlement discussions, which Watson’s camp entertained and in which they engaged. With the opportunity to resolve the matter without the filing of a lawsuit rejected, Watson necessarily forced Solis to pursue justice another way. And she is.

As we’re seeing, her pursuit of justice will have a wide array of potential and actual consequences for Watson.

14 responses to “Nike suspends endorsement deal with Deshaun Watson

  3. The proposed settlement asked for a large sum of money, that means it is about money. There was no criminal complaint at that time, so money was the desired “justice”. Hardin got that right.

  6. I’m sure Watson will now throw a temper tantrum aimed at Nike and threaten never to use their products again. Something tells me this is going to start an avalanche of sponsors jumping ship on Watson.

  9. Mike, I totally agree that the pre-litigation settlement discussions are standard procedure and have nothing to do with the credibility of the accusers. This is an important point. There is little room for scepticism ´cause the plaintiffs are sueing for money. For what else should they go for at this stage? I´m sure, at least some of them would prefer to get back their dignity and get rid of the memories. But You can´t sue for that, can You?

  12. Watson is in deep dodo. How can anyone with the kind of money Watson has, put themselves in this situation? Not very smart and fools are quickly separated from their money.

  14. Watson is in deep dodo. How can anyone with the kind of money Watson has, put themselves in this situation?

    That’s what makes this so mind-boggling. These guys become stars and feel like they can do anything they want. So they are suing for money. That’s nothing new. People sue others because they spilled hot coffee on themselves. The problem for Watson is he put himself in this situation. Once one person comes forward the others came forward and now Watson is discovering there is a cost associated with his actions.

