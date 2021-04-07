Reliant Energy will not continue working with Deshaun Watson as brand ambassador

Getty Images

Nike suspended its endorsement deal with Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson in light of the sexual assault lawsuits that have been filed against him and other corporations are also moving to distance themselves from Watson.

Reliant Energy released a statement on Wednesday saying that Watson will no longer be a brand ambassador for the company. NRG Energy, the parent company of Reliant, has the naming rights to the Texans stadium in Houston.

“Reliant is aware of pending civil lawsuits and a criminal investigation involving Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans quarterback,” the statement said, via Aaron Reiss of TheAthletic.com. “Our relationship with Watson as a brand ambassador was scheduled to end this spring prior to these allegations, and there are no plans for future engagements or contracts with him. We take accusations of this nature very seriously. With respect to the legal process, we do not have any further comment on this matter.”

Multiple reports on Wednesday indicate that Beats by Dre is also terminating its sponsorship deal with Watson.