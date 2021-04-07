Report: 49ers, Washington had some interest in Sam Darnold

Getty Images

The Jets traded Sam Darnold to the Panthers and perhaps got more out of the deal than they otherwise might have considering the apparent lack of another serious bidder. But two other teams were at least intrigued by the quarterback.

Before free agency began, the 49ers and the Washington Football Team both took “a hard look” at Darnold, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Washington had conversations about it, Rapoport reports, though he doesn’t specify whether those conversations were internal or with the Jets. The 49ers inquired about what it would take to happen, but the Jets weren’t ready to make the deal.

Washington signed Ryan Fitzpatrick in free agency, and the 49ers moved up to third in the draft presumably to take a quarterback.

The Jets will select a quarterback with the second overall choice, and BYU’s Zach Wilson is expected to be the choice.