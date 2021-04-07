Report: Buccaneers, Antonio Brown still do not appear to be close to a deal

Getty Images

Free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown has made clear he wants to re-sign with the Buccaneers, and the Bucs say offers have been made. But the two sides appear to be far apart on reaching an agreement.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that there is still no sign that Brown will be a Buccaneer in 2021.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has never hidden the fact that he’s a big fan of Brown’s and wants to keep playing with him. But head coach Bruce Arians has never sounded overly enthusiastic about having Brown on his team.

It may be that the Bucs have made an offer to Brown in order to keep Brady happy, but that they have no intention of making Brown the kind of offer that would make Brown happy.

The Buccaneers have made a point of keeping their championship team intact, and they’re the first Super Bowl winners to return all 22 starters the next season since 1977. The Bucs are also keeping most of their key backups. But Brown may be the one high-profile player on the team who won’t be back in Tampa Bay.