Report: Panthers finalizing deal with A.J. Bouye

Getty Images

Cornerback A.J. Bouye made free agent visits to the Raiders and the Bengals last month but left both places without a deal. He is nearing one now.

Mike Klis of 9News reports the Panthers are finalizing a deal to sign Bouye.

Bouye, 29, became a free agent Feb. 10 when the Broncos cut him. He ranks 46th on PFT’s list of the top-100 free agents.

Bouye joined the Broncos last spring in a trade with the Jaguars but played only seven games due to a shoulder injury and a suspension for violating the performance-enhancing drug policy. He has two games left on that suspension that he will serve at the start of the regular season.

Bouye had 23 tackles and six passes defensed in 2020.

He played four seasons with the Texans and three with the Jaguars before spending last season in Denver. Bouye’s only Pro Bowl appearance came in 2017 when he made six interceptions and 18 pass breakups.