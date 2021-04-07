Report: Texans signing tight end Antony Auclair

Getty Images

The Houston Texans are signing former Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Antony Auclair, according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

Auclair played in eight games last season for the Buccaneers with two starts. He’s appeared in 40 games throughout his four seasons with the team after signing as an undrafted free agent in 2017.

Auclair has just 10 receptions for 84 yards during his four seasons in the NFL. He missed six games last year while on injured reserve.

Auclair went to school at Université Laval in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada.