Richard Sherman doesn’t expect to sign before draft

Getty Images

Free agent cornerback Richard Sherman said last month that free agency was moving in “slow motion” and that he thought teams were waiting to see where players like Shaquill Griffin and William Jackson signed before he’d find a new team.

Those players and a number of others have agreed to deals with teams, but things haven’t sped up for Sherman in the last few weeks. He said on his podcast with Cris Collinsworth that he now believes he’ll be waiting until after the draft to land a deal for the 2021 season.

“Well, apparently we got to wait ’til the draft happens before anything else shakes out, because everybody has their hopes and dreams in the draft, which is understandable,” Sherman said, via Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “You turn 33, and then it’s like, ‘We’ll wait until we get a young pup; and if we can’t get a young pup, we’ll take an old fool.’ So that’s where we’re sitting.”

A report in March indicated that a return to Seattle could be on the table, but there’s been no further sign that a reunion is in the cards before or after the draft wraps up later this month.