Ronald Blair visits 49ers

Defensive lineman Ronald Blair paid a visit to his former team.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that Blair visited with the 49ers.

Blair was released in March after spending the entire 2020 season on the physically unable to perform list. Blair tore his ACL in a November 2019 game against the Seahawks.

Blair joined the 49ers as a fifth-round pick in 2016 and played in 47 games during his first four seasons with the team. He had 88 tackles, 13.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in those appearances.

If Blair’s healthy, he’ll likely get a chance of contributing up front on someone’s defense. If things went well on Wednesday, he may be doing it in familiar surroundings.