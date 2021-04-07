Texans signing Jaleel Johnson

Getty Images

The Texans withdrew the tender from restricted free agent P.J. Hall on Wednesday. The reason has become clear: Houston is signing free agent defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Texans had Johnson and offensive lineman Lane Taylor in town for visits.

Minnesota made Johnson a fourth-round choice in 2017, and he has played his entire career for the Vikings. He started four games his first three seasons.

Johnson, though, won a starting job in 2020 when Michael Pierce opted out. Johnson started every game last season and totaled 44 tackles and 1.5 sacks.