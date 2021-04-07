Texans withdraw qualifying offer to P.J. Hall

Getty Images

The Texans terminated their qualifying offer to defensive lineman P.J. Hall, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The team offered Hall an original-round tender worth $2.183 million on March 16.

The Raiders originally made Hall a second-round choice.

Las Vegas traded Hall to the Vikings last August, but Minnesota waived him with a failed physical. He signed with the Texans later that month.

Hall, 26, made 34 tackles and a sack in 10 games with Houston before going down with a torn pectoral.

In three NFL seasons, Hall has played 40 games with 27 starts. He has totaled 82 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and nine quarterback hits.