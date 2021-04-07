Tom Brady: I’ve got a little sickness in me that still wants to throw a freaking spiral

Getty Images

Tom Brady just won his seventh Super Bowl and his fifth Super Bowl MVP, and then signed a contract extension through the 2022 season.

With the Buccaneers bringing back all 22 of their offensive and defensive starters, they’re clearly keeping the championship window open for as long as possible.

Brady turns 44 in June and has repeatedly said he’d like to play until he’s at least 45. But even after seven rings, he isn’t showing many signs of slowing down. During an interview on Good Morning America, Brady said he’s not necessarily trying to prove anything any longer.

“I still want to play,” Brady told Michael Strahan. “Like, I’ve got a little sickness in me that still wants to throw a freaking spiral, you know what I mean? Also about football, once you stop, you can’t go back into it.

“I’ve got some more football in me. Not a lot, and I know that. But what I’ve got left, I’m going to give everything I got.”

After what happened in 2020, there’s no reason to believe Brady can’t propel the Buccaneers to another championship season in 2021.