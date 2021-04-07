Tom Brady on Bruce Arians: Great motivator, great feel for the team

Getty Images

In Tom Brady‘s 21-year NFL career, he has played 20 seasons for Bill Belichick and one for Bruce Arians. Reflecting on that one, Brady said Arians has been great to play for.

“He’s a great motivator — he’s got a great feel for the team — a great pulse for what’s going on in a locker room, great intuition, great evaluation of talent,” Brady said on Good Morning America. “When you’re in one place for 20 years, you think that’s the only way, and I think when you go to a different place you realize, ‘wow — there’s another way that people do things.'”

Late in Brady’s tenure in New England, reports began to surface that he had grown tired of Belichick’s approach. Arians and Brady seemed to see eye to eye last year.

The 43-year-old Brady and the 68-year-old Arians won’t be together for anything close to the 20 seasons Brady and Belichick had together. But they’re heading into Year 2 both feeling good about where the Buccaneers are and where they’re going.