Tony Buzbee hints at potential federal law violations by Deshaun Watson

Getty Images

The potential criminal case against Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has begun with the Houston Police Department hearing from at least two persons who claim assault. The attorney representing those women and all others in the 22 civil actions pending against Watson apparently wants to get the attention of the federal authorities.

Buzbee emphasized during Tuesday’s press conference that one of the persons was flown by Watson from Georgia to Texas.

“Deshaun Watson reaches out to a woman in Atlanta, Georgia, while he’s in Houston,” Buzbee said. “Hear what I’m saying. He reaches out to a woman via direct message on Instagram who’s located in Atlanta, Georgia. He does this while he’s in Houston. He asks her for a massage. He tells her he’ll fly her in. He buys her a plane ticket. He arranges for her Uber from the airport. He Ubers her to the Houstonian.”

The final question of the press conference asked Buzbee whether there was significance to the fact that Watson brought in women from other states for the purposes of allegedly engaging in sexual activities.

“That’s a question you should ask somebody else,” Buzbee said.

Buzbee said that, of his 22 clients, two came from Georgia, one from California, and one from Houston.

It’s possible that these allegations will attract the attention of federal authorities as to the question of whether sex trafficking laws were violated by Watson. That question emerged briefly in connection with the Vikings’ Love Boat scandal in 2005, when some members of the team flew in women from other states who engaged in sexual activities on a boat that some players rented or a bye-week excursion on Lake Minnetonka. No prosecution ever occurred.

For Watson, it’s another potential device available under the law, if the relevant authorities decide to investigate and/or prosecute.