After opting out in 2020, C.J. Mosley gets his vaccine and urges everyone to do so

Getty Images

Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley was one of the highest-profile players to opt out of the 2020 NFL season, deciding that he didn’t want to play football during the COVID-19 pandemic. Today he took a big step toward getting back on the field safely.

Mosley posted on Instagram that he has been vaccinated and urges everyone else to get vaccinated as well.

“Let’s get back to normal, let’s be happy, let’s feel the love from our family and friends,” Mosley wrote. “LETS GET VACCINATED! ps if you got time throw in a football joke, you have enough time to type in your info to register to get vaccinated.”

Mosley appears to be getting ready to play the 2021 season, as he liked multiple fans’ comments about him returning to the field.

The Jets have reportedly had trade discussions surrounding Mosley, who has played in just two games since signing a five-year, $85 million contract with the Jets in 2019. Before signing with the Jets, Mosley played five seasons for the Ravens and made the Pro Bowl in four of them.