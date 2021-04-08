Anthony Muñoz hopes the Bengals draft Penei Sewell

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 8, 2021, 12:26 PM EDT
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 02 Oregon at USC
Getty Images

In 1980, the Bengals drafted offensive tackle Anthony Muñoz with the third overall pick in the NFL draft. That worked out so well that the Bengals announced today that Muñoz will be one of the first two members of their Ring of Honor. Now Muñoz is urging the Bengals to use another high pick on another offensive tackle.

Muñoz said today that he’d like to see the Bengals use the fifth overall pick in the draft on Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell. As Muñoz sees it, the Bengals’ franchise quarterback needs a good offensive line in front of him more than anything else.

“If my name was Joe Burrow, I’d be pretty happy,” Muñoz said of the possibility that Sewell will be blocking for Burrow.

The first three picks in the draft will definitely be a quarterback, and the fourth pick might be, so the Bengals may get their choice of the best non-quarterback in the draft. Most draft observers think that’s Sewell, LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase or Florida tight end Kyle Pitts.

If it’s Sewell, it’s almost impossible to think he could have as good a career as Muñoz, who is one of the best offensive linemen in NFL history. But perhaps Sewell could be the second-best offensive tackle in Bengals history.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Anthony Muñoz hopes the Bengals draft Penei Sewell

  1. No QB can pass from the seat of his pants and no WR or TE is going to be able to do his job and also stop a Aaron Donald, JJ or TJ Watt from getting to the QB.

    A good offensive line makes EVERYBODY better and a GREAT offensive line makes you competitive year in and year out,

    Other than your QB skill positions don’t and are easily replaceable in the context of a TEAM.

    Why don’t Coaches and GMs (and ESPECIALLY OWNERS) get that.

    I watched Munoz play. If he says the kid can block the kid can block and a QB you want to lead you for a decade needs an OL leader who is going to be around for a decade.

  2. The problem is the Bengals don’t look at these picks as solutions for winning games. They look at them as how they can save every penny possible. In response to the post above, absolutely. Look at those Bengals teams when Paul Brown was in charge–specially the years the 80s when they went to (and almost won) two Super Bowls. They had a formidable offensive line and a pretty good defensive line too. Mike Brown, for whatever reason, let his two starting tackles leave in free agency several years ago and has done nothing to replace them–NOTHING. They have what looks to be an elite QB in Burrow but without an offensive line he can only do so much until his (lack of an) offensive line gets him injured. I used to live in Cincinnati and I was there both years they went to the Super Bowl (and when Reds won the World Series–I went to game one) but what Mike Brown has done to that team is criminal. It’s a shame too. They were pretty good in the 80s and the town was bonkers over them. It’s been a long time now and the only thing the fans get now is more taxes to subsidize the Bengals yet they can’t even field a competitive team. It’s sad.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.