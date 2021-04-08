B.J. Goodson visits Titans

Getty Images

Free agent linebacker B.J. Goodson spent some time with a potential employer on Thursday.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that Goodson visited with the Titans. It’s the first reported visit of the offseason for Goodson.

Goodson started 14 regular season games and both playoff outings for the Browns last season. He had 91 tackles, two interceptions, a fumble recovery, and a half-sack in the regular season and 16 tackles in the playoffs.

Before coming to the Browns, Goodson spent a year with the Packers and three seasons with the Giants. If he signs with the Titans, he would join Rashaan Evans, Jayon Brown, and David Long as inside linebacker options for Tennessee.