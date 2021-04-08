Brandon Staley: Corey Linsley, Justin Herbert pairing a “winning edge” for us

Getty Images

The Chargers have been active on the offensive line in free agency with Oday Aboushi, Matt Feiler, and Corey Linsley all signing with the team.

On Thursday, Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said that the goal was for the team to get bigger up front than they were last season. Size isn’t the only thing that drew them to Linsley, however.

Staley called him the “best center in football” and said he wants to see Linsley form the kind of partnership with quarterback Justin Herbert that he had with Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay over the last seven seasons.

“When you have him and Justin Herbert running the show in the middle of the offense, we feel like that will be a winning edge for us,” Staley said in a press conference.

After Linsley signed with the team in March, he said that he and Herbert are “going to have to put in extra work” to make sure that they are the tandem that the Chargers are looking for at the center of their offense. It’s not clear when that on-field work will start at the Chargers facility, but it will clearly be a big part of the team’s preparation for the 2021 season.