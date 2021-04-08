Broncos release Nate Hairston

Getty Images

The Broncos signed a couple of cornerbacks as free agents last month and their arrival may have helped push another corner off the roster.

The NFL’s daily transaction wire brought word that the Broncos have released Nate Hairston.

Hairston had a short stay with the team. He was signed off the Ravens practice squad last December and appeared in three games with the team.

The Broncos were Hairston’s third stop of the season. He opened the year with the Jets and played in two games for them before being cut in October.

Hairston joined the Jets in a 2019 trade with the Colts. He spent his first two seasons in Indianapolis and has 95 tackles, two interceptions, and two sacks in 43 career games.