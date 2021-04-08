Chargers will give Easton Stick a chance to win backup job

Getty Images

When veteran backup Chase Daniel signed a one-year deal with the Chargers two weeks ago, it was assumed he would replace Tyrod Taylor as Justin Herbert‘s primary backup.

But the Chargers are going to give Easton Stick a chance to compete for the No. 2 job.

“We’re really excited about Easton Stick,” Chargers coach Brandon Staley said Thursday. “Gotten to know this guy. I’m a big fan of this guy. I actually got wind of this guy when I went to the Rams. These guys scrimmaged against one another and played against each other, so was able to kind of get some feedback from those guys. I remember back then sort of hearing about him and knowing what a winner he is. We really like this guy.

“We feel like it’s going to be good competition between those two. Know what Chase brings to the table. I was with Chase in 2018. His relationship with Joe [Lombardi] in New Orleans. Chase has been doing this for a long time, and there’s a reason for it. But we certainly see those two competing for the No. 2 spot behind Justin. I’m excited about that, because I think it’s going to make our team better. I think that’s important for competition at every position, but certainly when you have two guys like that who I think can push each other, push Justin, push our team, I think it’s going to be really good for the Chargers.”

Stick, 25, threw his first NFL pass last season, completing it for a 4-yard gain.

Daniel, 34, has appeared in 69 games with five starts for five teams. He has 1,694 passing yards with eight touchdowns and seven interceptions.