Deshaun Watson files his first court document in pending assault cases

The Deshaun Watson litigation continues. For the first time, Watson has filed paperwork in support of his position.

Attorney Rusty Hardin has filed a motion to strike the complaint filed by one of his 22 accusers, with a requirement that the case be refiled in her real name.

Along with the eight-page filing, Hardin released a statement.

“We have said this before and we want to say it again,” Hardin said, “Deshaun did not force, coerce or intimidate anyone to do anything against their will. When we asked Mr. Buzbee to identify his clients weeks ago, he refused and told us to file a motion. Today we filed that motion. As discussed in our filing, Mr. Buzbee’s use of anonymous lawsuits violates Texas law and the basic concept of fairness. It is clear that, for Mr. Buzbee, this case has never been about seeking justice in a courtroom, but destroying Deshaun’s reputation to enhance his own public profile and enrich himself. While I understand that anonymity often is used as a shield for victims, Mr. Buzbee is using it as a sword. While shielding his clients from public scrutiny, Mr. Buzbee continues to use their anonymous allegations to destroy Mr. Watson. This is simply not right. And we look forward to resolving these matters in court.”

The filing, made in the case filed by Jane Doe No. 7, comes two days after two of the plaintiffs disclosed their identities: Ashely Solis and Lauren Baxley. Presumably, similar motions will be filed in all cases in which the plaintiff is proceeding with a pseudonym.

It’s unclear whether the ongoing effort to undermine Buzbee will register in the court of public opinion, where many believe the battle already has been lost. Obviously, Buzbee’s words and motivations ultimately will mean nothing when it’s time for the parties to present evidence and argument in support of the plaintiffs’ position that Watson committed wrongdoing and Watson’s position that he did not.