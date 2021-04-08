Former NFL player Phillip Adams kills five, then himself

Posted by Mike Florio on April 8, 2021, 10:20 AM EDT
Philip Adams, a former NFL defensive back who played for the 49ers, Patriots, Seahawks, Raiders, Jets, and Falcons, shot and killed five people on Wednesday and then committed suicide.

Via the Associated Press, Adams killed Dr. Robert Lesslie, his wife Barbara, two of their young grandchildren (Adah and Noah), and James Lewis.

A sixth person has been hospitalized with “serious gunshot wounds,” per the report.

Adams killed himself after midnight with a .45 caliber handgun.

The shootings occurred in Rock Hill, South Carolina, where Dr. Lesslie had been practicing medicine since 1981.

A seventh-round pick of the 49ers in 2010, Adams was a Rock Hill native who played college football at South Carolina State. He appeared in 78 total NFL regular-season games.

  1. Another mass shooting, but there are people who will never give up their adult toys. Weapons of war are not toys. They do not belong in a civilized society.

  3. Oh my god.

    Not to start a whole thing but it’s a fact that mass shootings like this don’t happen in other developed countries.

    It might have to do with concussions. It might have to do with mental illness. In the end, his motivations don’t matter. The easy availability of guns in America means that anybody who wants to kill a lot of people will soon be able to.

  6. Mental health issues are a serious problem in this country. The United States needs to bring back the mental health institutions.

  7. I commented just the other day that it’s been a bad week for football fans, and it didn’t seem like it could get any worse, but it just did… Condolences to those who lost loved ones.. This is horrible

  8. What a tragedy, I won’t say thought and prayers because that’s such an empty saying…people rarely offer prayers for or include those people who they say thoughts and prayers about in their prayers. I will say that for everyone involved in this tragic event I hope they can find comfort in whatever belief system they follow and in their family.

    This man clearly had some mental health and or emotional issues. CTE needs to be looked at via autopsy.

  14. While I will not be so foolish as to try to make sense of the senseless, I will point out that the easy availability of a gun, the nearness to a deranged man of a powerful instrument of death, allowed this unspeakable tragedy to occur.

  16. AOC is glad Al Gore invented football and discovered Mexico says:
    April 8, 2021 at 10:37 am
    Mental health issues are a serious problem in this country. The United States needs to bring back the mental health institutions.

    **********************************************************************************

    What would that have done here? I’ve not seen anything indicating Adams was ever diagnosed with anything that would’ve ever had him institutionalized to begin with, so have state- or federally-run institutions wouldn’t have done anything in this case.

    Mental health issues are real, but for cases where someone’s never been diagnosed, they’re not going to prevent these types of events. And the solution to mental health problems isn’t to hide people away so that society doesn’t have to deal with them.

  17. Mental health is a problem….and so is making it easy for people mental health issues to commit mass murder.

  18. I live in SC. I heard about this just before it hit the national news. According to the AP story Adams’ parents live near the doctor’s home in Rock Hill, SC and he had been treated by the doctor. Apparently, James Lewis was doing work at the house and had the misfortune of being in the wrong place at the wrong time. When you hear stories like this you can’t help but wonder if this is a CTE related incident.

  19. Once again, every single country has to deal with mental health problems. The reason America has so much gun violence is because its legal for nearly anybody to buy a gun here.

  20. Mental health continues to be the “elephant in the room.” Most people don’t want to talk about it, or don’t accept it as an illness. We may feel comfortable saying so and so was hospitalized because of kidney stones. Someone being hospitalized because of a psychiatric condition? Whispers, silence… Funding for mental health services? It’s embarrassing, or should be seen as such.

  21. Horrible story all around. Horrible for that doctor and his wife, horrible for the children, horrible for the man who sounds like he was just working there (Lewis). Who knows what the hell Adams was dealing with that would’ve driven him to do this.

    As I’ve gotten older, I find it more and more amazing how this country continues to be in complete denial over the origins of these events. These types of things happen almost daily and people just keep their heads in the sand.

  23. The most dangerous minds will kill with nothing, mental health is the only true killer. Until we as a country take steps to help the mentally ill we might as well ban spoons.

  24. If plane crashes were occurring daily, would congress idly sit by and continue to NOT address the root cause? The root cause of America’s gun violence is spelled out brilliantly in this thread. It’s insanity

  25. We’ll find out soon enough motive, mental capacity, etc., but at what point do this country’s leaders actually take steps against gun violence? And spare me your party’s rhetoric, left or right. The facts speak for themselves. When stricter gun laws are in place, there are far fewer of these tragedies.

  26. Absolutely horrific.

    The Doctor’s grandchildren were 5 and 9 years old.

    Hard to comprehend something like this.

  27. This is horrifically tragic. After Sandy Hook and politicians doing nothing but paying lip service to a national tragedy and not taking any meaningful action or passing legislation, I’m convinced, we as a nation, have basically decided we are accepting of preventable mass shootings as long as we have unfettered access to all the guns our hearts desire. How can these occur every single week and enough people look the other way when it might mean passing just SOME sensible restrictions on firearms? I’m disgusted that we have allowed out once great country to become what it has. We should be ashamed this is even a debate. I said what I said.

  28. More senseless violence and again more people blame the means of how violence is carried out instead of the actual problem. My heart goes out to the families of those involved.

