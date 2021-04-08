Giants announce three additions to coaching staff

Getty Images

Word earlier this week was that the Giants hired former LSU analyst Russ Callaway as an offensive assistant and the team confirmed the news on Thursday.

The Giants announced Callaway’s arrival and that his official title will be offensive quality control coach. The team also announced a couple of other additions to Joe Judge’s staff.

Ryan Anderson and Carter Blount will be defensive quality control coaches.

Anderson was the safeties coach at Elon College the last two seasons. He has also worked as the defensive coordinator at Hampton, the inside linebackers coach at East Carolina, and a defensive assistant at Vanderbilt.

Blount worked as a special teams quality control analyst at Tennessee under Jeremy Pruitt, who is on the Giants staff as a senior defensive assistant. He also worked as an intern at Alabama when Judge was on the school’s staff in 2009.