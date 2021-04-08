Jarran Reed: The goal is to come in and wreak havoc

Getty Images

Defensive tackle Jarran Reed took a significant pay cut in rejecting the Seahawks’ offer to restructure his deal and eventually sign with the Chiefs.

But Reed should nevertheless be able to elevate the interior of Kansas City’s pass rush. Chris Jones has been effective in that spot, recording 16.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, and 48 quarterback hits over the last two years.

Reed expects the duo will be able to make life harder on opposing signal-callers.

“I’m here to relieve some of those double teams [for Jones],” Reed said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN. “The goal is to come in and wreak havoc. We’re here and we’re ready to unleash.”

Reed has done his share of damage, too, recording 6.5 sacks and 14 QB hits in 2020. His best season came in 2018, when he put up 10.5 sacks, 24 QB hits, and 12 tackles for loss.