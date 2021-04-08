Jets signing Corey Levin

Getty Images

The Jets are signing interior offensive lineman Corey Levin, Connor Hughes of The Athletic.com reports.

Levin 26, has not played a regular-season game since 2018.

The Titans made him a sixth-round choice in 2017, and he played all 16 games with one start in 2018. Levin played 140 offensive snaps and 61 special teams snaps.

That is his only career action.

The Titans waived him out of the 2019 preseason. The Broncos claimed Levin off waivers, and he ended up on Denver’s practice squad. The Bears later signed him to their active roster, but he did not play a down for Chicago.

He also has spent a few days on the Patriots’ practice squad.