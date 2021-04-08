JuJu Smith-Schuster: Andy Reid recruited me by texting me Lombardi Trophy pictures

Getty Images

After briefly testing free agency, JuJu Smith-Schuster decided to re-sign with the Steelers this offseason. But Chiefs coach Andy Reid had a tempting approach to try to get Smith-Schuster to Kansas City.

Smith-Schuster said Reid wanted him to know he had a great chance to win a Super Bowl ring in Kansas City, and so Reid texted Smith-Schuster pictures of the Lombardi Trophy in an attempt to try to get him to sign with the Chiefs.

“Andy Reid was just calling me and he was sending me Lombardi Trophy pictures, like constantly,” Smith-Schuster said on Michael Irvin’s podcast, via 610 Sports Radio. “We had a good talk, so it would have been KC after the Steelers. Like, he texted [Lombardi Trophy pictures] to me while I was trying to make a decision, and you know I have so much respect for him and his team, so yeah.”

It didn’t work for Reid, and Smith-Schuster decided to stay in Pittsburgh — where he may be able to compete for a ring, but where the betting odds say his chances aren’t as good as they’d be in Kansas City.