Karl Joseph visiting Raiders

Getty Images

The Raiders drafted safety Karl Joseph with the 14th overall choice in 2016, and he spent four seasons with the club. Joseph, 27, played for Cleveland last season.

But could Joseph be returning to the place he started his pro career?

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports Joseph is in Las Vegas visiting with the Raiders. Joseph visited the Steelers last week.

Joseph appeared in 14 games with the Browns last season, starting eight. He saw action on 660 defensive snaps and 106 on special teams.

Joseph totaled 67 tackles, two tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, an interception and four pass breakups in 2020.

Joseph appeared in 49 games with 41 starts with the Raiders and recorded 236 tackles, eight tackles for loss, one forced fumble, four interceptions and 15 pass breakups.