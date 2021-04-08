Kerry Hyder envisions playing the “Michael Bennett role” in Seattle

Getty Images

The Seahawks traded Michael Bennett three years ago. They have yet to replace him.

Kerry Hyder is the latest defensive end to get a chance to fill the role.

“That’s kind of one of the reasons why I was kind of picturing myself in Seattle,’’ Hyder said, via Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times. “I can kind of see myself in that same type of role as Mike.’’

Bennett made 39 sacks with the Seahawks, the seventh-most in team history. The three-time Pro Bowler’s primary job was as the strongside defensive end, but on passing downs, Bennett moved inside to play tackle.

Hyder had a career year with the 49ers last season, making 49 tackles, 8.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss and 18 quarterback hits. He had 10 total sacks in the previous six seasons.

Hyder also has played for the Jets, Lions and Cowboys, and he and Bennett were teammates in Dallas in 2019.

“That’s the guy I’ve looked up to and kind of modeled my game after,’’ Hyder said. “That’s who I watch — same body type, that kind of thing.’’