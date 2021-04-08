Liam Eichenberg tests positive for COVID-19, won’t be examined in Indy this weekend

Getty Images

Around 150 prospects for the upcoming draft are scheduled to be in Indianapolis over the next few days for medical exams. But three players out of Notre Dame will not be among them.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports offensive tackle Liam Eichenberg, guard Aaron Banks, and defensive end Ade Ogundeji each tested positive for COVID-19 and therefore are not in attendance. Rapoport added the plan is for all three players to make their way to Indianapolis in about 10 days for their medical evaluations, once they clear COVID-19 protocols.

Eichenberg and Banks both earned first-team All-ACC distinction in 2020 for their performances at left tackle and left guard, respectively. Ogundeji recorded 7.0 sacks last season, leading Notre Dame in the category.

Those three won’t be the only ones absent from the medical testing this weekend. Presumptive No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence won’t be in Indianapolis because he’s getting married.